Extreme heat to blanket southern Manitoba this weekend

Manitobans should get their water bottles and sunscreen ready as extreme heat is expected to blanket the southern part of the province this weekend.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for a number of parts of the province, including Winnipeg, Brandon, Portage la Prairie and Steinbach, saying that the warm temperatures spread throughout southern Manitoba on Thursday. A full list of the heat warnings can be found online.

The weather agency said the temperatures are expected to climb on Friday and Saturday, reaching highs in the mid thirties. The overnight lows will be in the teens.

Friday will see moderate humidity, but on Saturday humidity will be high.

Environment Canada said temperatures will drop by Sunday, but will still remain above the seasonal norms.

The weather agency noted that everyone is at risk from the heat, but older adults, infants, young children, people with chronic illnesses, those who live alone, and people who work or exercise in the heat are at a greater health risk.

Environment Canada urges Manitobans to take care of themselves and others and to check in on anyone who is vulnerable or socially isolated. The weather agency also reminds people to never leave pets or people alone in a parked vehicle or direct sunlight and to provide water.

Due to the warm temperatures, the Manitoba government has amended the public health orders to allow municipalities to temporarily be allowed to repurpose facilities into cooling centres for vulnerable residents.

The public health order changes also allows for the operation of outdoor pools or splash pads at hotels, campgrounds and private businesses. However, restrictions regarding gatherings and interacting with people not from your household still apply.

These public health orders will remain in place until 12:01 a.m. on June 12.