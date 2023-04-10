Extreme spring cleaning: Have a litter or graffiti problem? This group of volunteers can help

A group of volunteers is taking spring cleaning to the next level.

Residents in a downtown Windsor neighbourhood are expressing gratitude after their trash-filled alley received a make-over this long weekend.

“It’s usually wall to wall garbage,” said Nick Amlin, who lives in downtown Windsor. “The alley looks great now. They came through and did clean sweep of the whole thing. It was fantastic”

When Amlin contacted Coun. Renaldo Agostino about the littered alley, he knew the perfect person to call for the cleaning job.

“It’s called Good Neighbour Service. Lately I've had them on speed dial. They do angels’ work,” said Agostino.

Need your alley Downtown cleaned! Angelo and his team at St Leonard’s House has our backs! Hit me up for details. pic.twitter.com/sZgqRJt1TO

The Good Neighbour Service (GNS) program is operated by St. Leonard’s House, a not-for profit organization that helps ex-offenders reintegrate into the community.

The program allows participants to serve the community while gaining valuable work experience, which can be can a useful opportunity particularly for those with a large gap in employment.

“It gives them some balance in their day and also gives them a reference, a character reference,” said, GNS program manager, Angelo.

The program specialized in supervised community beautification projects.

Participants are responsible for the maintenance of two adopted city parks, snow removal and ground maintenance for seven senior's residences as well as litter and graffiti removal.

Since June 2005, GNS has worked on 6,000 beautification sites throughout Windsor.

“Our before and after pictures speak volumes,” Angelo said.

Residents interested in accessing the beautification services of the GNS program are asked to reach out to their city councillor to coordinate.