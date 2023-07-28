Extreme weather knocks down trees in Windsor

A heavy downpour and gusty winds Friday afternoon knocked down more trees and sparked at least one small fire in the 900-block of Hall Avenue.

Wind gusts at Windsor Regional Airport reached 50 to 60km/h.

A severe thunderstorm warning is now over, but there is the possibility of more thunderstorms this evening.

High heat and humidity, in part, added to the active weather.

On Giles Boulevard, the storm blew a sizable tree right on top of a house – startling the mother and son inside.

“The whole house moved. It sounded like an explosion,” 12-year-old Vitali Demenko-Ralphs described. “I don’t think I’ve ever left playing a game so fast.”

Galyna Demenko, Vitali’s mother, said she just replaced the shingles and gutters last summer.

“With leaf covers to protect from the tree,” she said laughing.

A good portion of that work has been undone.

She’s frustrated. Because of the headache that lies ahead of her in getting the mess cleaned up and her home repaired, but also because that same tree just posed a problem two days ago when the last storm blew through.

“A part of the tree came down, so the city came and cleaned up that and my neighbours heard them say the tree was hollow inside,” said Demenko.

She called 3-1-1 immediately after the tree toppled Friday – as well as 9-1-1, because it brought down a wire.

Windsor residents can report “storm-related tee concerns” through the Windsor 3-1-1 app or by calling 3-1-1.