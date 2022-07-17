Extreme weather leaves thousands of customers in southeastern Sask. without power

A storm that barrelled through the southeastern part of the province on Friday night had left thousands of people without power.

Initial reports indicated at least one tornado caused extensive damage.

On Saturday, crews worked to restore power to about 6,000 customers affected by the storm, according to a release from SaskPower.

People in the areas of Whitewood, Rocanville, Wapella, and Sakimay First Nation were without power overnight because of damage to downed lines and broken structures caused by wind and fallen trees.

The power in those areas are expected to be restored on Sunday evening.

SaskPower reminds customers to watch out for downed power lines as they are extremely dangerous and should be reported.

For more information, visit SaskPower's outage map.