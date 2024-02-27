iHeartRadio

Extreme weather, poor driving conditions force school closures around Manitoba


An empty classroom is seen in this undated file photo.

A number of schools across Manitoba are closed on Tuesday as the mild weather comes to an end and a blast of winter weather arrives.

These closures comes as Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued weather warnings for a number of communities around the province, including Winnipeg.

The following schools are closed and buses are canceled for Feb. 27, 2024:

  • Hanover School Division – All schools are closed.
  • Lord Selkirk School Division – All schools are closed, buses are not running and staff are not expected to report to their place of work.
  • Prairie Rose School Division – All schools are closed.
  • Sunrise School Division – All schools are closed and buses are not running;
  • Red River Valley School Division – All schools are closed;
  • Seine River School Division – All schools are closed.
  • Evergreen School Division – All schools closed.
  • Interlake School Division – All schools closed.
  • Division Scolaire Franco-Manitobaine – The following schools are closed: École Saint-Joachim, École Gabrielle-Roy, École Lagimodière, École Réal-Bérard, École Saint-Jean-Baptiste, École Sainte-Agathe, École Noël-Ritchot, École Pointe des Chênes, and École communautaire Aurèle-Lemoine. DSFM has also cancelled transportation for the following schools : Jours de Plaine, École régionale Notre-Dame de Lourdes and École Gilbert-Rosse.
  • Lakeshore School Division – Schools are closed. 
12