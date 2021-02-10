The city announced Wednesday its extending its extreme weather response program until at least Tuesday, Feb. 16 due to the ongoing frigid conditions.

The City’s extreme weather response to help keep vulnerable Edmontonians safe has been extended until Tuesday, February 16. https://t.co/W4ZxNC43nb. #yeg

The service was activated on Feb. 4 and dedicates two overnight bus routes to travel between emergency shelters, transit centres and "other key locations" free of charge.

According to the city's website, it ensures people "who need to access emergency shelters have a way to get there."

The dedicated bus routes run from 10:30 p.m. to 8 a.m. and there is a north and a south loop.

The city is also adding shelter space even though "the overall system continues to have capacity."

Temperatures in the Edmonton area have been in the -20C to -40C range since Friday but some relief is expected this weekend.

Anyone who sees someone outside in distress is asked to call 211 for help.