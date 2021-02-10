Environment Canada is warning of extreme wind chill and the potential for heavy flurries Wednesday on parts of Vancouver Island.

Forecasters say wind chill values in Greater Victoria are expected to reach between -15 and -25 overnight.

“Minimize exposed skin with hats, scarves and mittens or gloves,” the weather office said in a warning Wednesday morning. “Ensure that shelter is provided for pets and outdoor animals.”

Meanwhile, a snowfall warning is in effect for eastern Vancouver Island from Courtenay to Campbell River.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of localized heavy flurries today,” Environment Canada says. “Rapid accumulations exceeding 5 cm within a few hours are possible at some locations.”

The rest of Vancouver Island remains under a special weather statement due to persistent cold temperatures over the region.

Extreme cold, arctic outflow and special weather statements now cover B.C. from the northeast corner all the way south to the United States border.

Victoria, Metro Vancouver and the South Coast will see temperatures 10 to 20 degrees below the seasonal average.

Frigid temperatures and arctic outflow winds should ease by the weekend over sections of the South Coast, but Environment Canada also calls for periods of snow in the same areas by Saturday night before rain returns next week and the chill relents over the rest of B.C.

