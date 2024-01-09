Extreme winds cancel ferries and classes, knock out power to thousands on Vancouver Island
More than 16,000 hydro customers were without power on Vancouver Island and the southern Gulf Islands Tuesday morning as strong winds ravaged British Columbia's South Coast.
There were 35 individual outages reported by BC Hydro on southern Vancouver Island and 13 outages reported on northern Vancouver Island by 8:30 a.m.
The southwestern Vancouver Island community of Sooke was the hardest hit as Environment and Climate Change Canada predicted winds would reach 100km/h along the island's west coast.
At least three schools in the Sooke School District were without power and had no estimated time for power to be restored, prompting district administrators to ask parents to keep their children home if possible.
Winds forced the cancellation of multiple BC Ferries sailings between the island and the Lower Mainland Tuesday morning.
Environment Canada is also warning of potential flooding along the Strait of Juan de Fuca as strong winds pair with higher-than-average tides along coastal regions.
-
New Brunswick Chase the Ace draw reaches nearly $7MWith a 9 p.m. draw on the horizon, the Club VTT Chalear Chase the Ace draw is up to $6.7M
-
Here’s OC Transpo’s plan to keep service running in the stormOC Transpo says out of service trains will be running Tuesday night along Line 1 to help keep the overhead wires and tracks clear of ice and snow.
-
Raptors centre Jakob Poeltl out indefinitely with left ankle sprainToronto Raptors centre Jakob Poeltl is out indefinitely with a left ankle sprain.
-
Summerside, federal government pledge $5.8 billion to increase P.E.I. housing density, affordabilityThe City of Summerside, P.E.I., and the Government of Canada plan to fast track development for 132 housing units over the next three years.
-
Province giving YWCA Regina emergency shelter fundingThe YWCA Regina has been chosen to receive funding from the province to operate emergency shelter spaces.
-
Waterloo, Ont. romance scammer who claimed to be a CSIS agent has now been namedA Waterloo, Ont. man who allegedly posed as a CSIS agent and scammed women out of $2 million has been identified by police.
-
Man arrested twice for alleged sexual assault of teen girlWindsor police have arrested a 45-year-old man in connection to the alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl.
-
Regina residents reminded to clear sidewalks of snow and ice within 48 hours or pay the priceWith snow in the forecast for Regina, the city is reminding residents that sidewalks in front of their properties must be cleared within 48 hours or they could be forced to front the costs of the city clearing the snow.
-
2022 pipeline explosion in northern Alberta caused by corrosion: TSBA pipeline explosion in northwestern Alberta two years ago was the result of the pipe's walls corroding, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) has concluded.