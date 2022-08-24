'Extremely challenging situation,' Vancouver mayor says of work to clear East Hastings encampment

Work to clear tents along East Hastings Street is ongoing and officials said there is still much to be done in the area.

Several officials, including the fire chief and the city planner, spoke alongside Mayor Kennedy Stewart Wednesday morning.

"This extremely challenging situation has become even more complex," Stewart said about decampment efforts. "Our job is to balance the fire safety risk and the need of providing housing and compassionate care for some of our city's most vulnerable."

Fire Chief Karen Fry ordered the removal of tents and structures on East Hastings Street last month, citing fire-hazard concerns.

Fry said the older buildings in the area are especially susceptible to fire damage, even if they have sprinklers. She said staff identified 10 high-risk buildings. Seven of those have had their exits and entrances cleared of obstructions.

"We don't expect that the fire chief's order is a blanket approach that we go in on one day … and clear everything out. That's not the way that we do things," she said, adding that some people are still packing up and some may need to be "moved along."

Fry clarified the order isn't about moving people, but removing structures, tents and combustibles from near buildings.

Advocates and residents have spoken against the order, questioning where else they could go. BC Housing said it's working with the city to move people into temporary housing spots when possible. Twenty new shelter spaces recently opened and 50 indoor spaces will soon be available, including at SROs. The spaces are being offered to the "most vulnerable" and to those willing to move indoors, BC Housing said.

Police have been present during the teardown and said there were concerns of violence.

They made a number of arrests this month, including this week where police say they arrested four men and seized two guns from a tent which they believe was used for protection and to intimidate other people in the camp.

"This is also very, very difficult for all those living rough on the street and it's a very painful process for people already experiencing trauma and this is only adding to their burden," Stewart said. "I want those folks to know we're doing everything we can and working non-stop to restore your sense of belonging and dignity."

