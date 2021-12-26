Extremely cold temperatures and wind chills across Alberta
CTV News Calgary Sky Watch Weather Specialist
Adriana Zhang
Frigid conditions have spread further south as extreme cold warnings are in place all over Alberta.
A frigid start to Monday morning with wind chills in the -40s, and as cold as -55 for northern parts of the province. Daytime temperatures moderate slightly Tuesday through Thursday with on and off snow showers, but could still remain within extreme cold warning criteria for Calgary.
Here’s the five day:
Monday:
- Sunny
- Daytime high: -29 C, wind chill -38
- Overnight: Mainly clear, -33 C, wind chill near -40
Tuesday:
- Becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of afternoon flurries
- Daytime high: -15 C
- Overnight: Chance of evening flurries, -26 C
Wednesday:
- Mostly sunny
- Daytime high: -21 C
- Overnight: Becoming mostly cloudy, -28 C
Thursday:
- Mostly cloudy, chance of flurries
- Daytime high: -14 C
- Overnight: Chance of flurries end in the evening, -27 C
Friday:
- Sun and cloud mixed
- Daytime high: -20 C
- Overnight: Clearing, -28 C
