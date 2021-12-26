Extremely cold temperatures and wind chills across Alberta

Frigid conditions have spread further south as extreme cold warnings are in place all over Alberta.

A frigid start to Monday morning with wind chills in the -40s, and as cold as -55 for northern parts of the province. Daytime temperatures moderate slightly Tuesday through Thursday with on and off snow showers, but could still remain within extreme cold warning criteria for Calgary.

Here’s the five day:

Monday:

Sunny

Daytime high: -29 C, wind chill -38

Overnight: Mainly clear, -33 C, wind chill near -40

Tuesday:

Becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of afternoon flurries

Daytime high: -15 C

Overnight: Chance of evening flurries, -26 C

Wednesday:

Mostly sunny

Daytime high: -21 C

Overnight: Becoming mostly cloudy, -28 C

Thursday:

Mostly cloudy, chance of flurries

Daytime high: -14 C

Overnight: Chance of flurries end in the evening, -27 C

Friday: