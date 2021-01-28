Residents across Simcoe County and Grey Bruce should prepare for frigid temperatures on Thursday, followed by snow squalls in the evening.

Thursday morning, the temperature in Barrie was -18°C but feeling like -27°C with the wind chill. Environment Canada has also issued a snow squall watch for part of the region, warning heavy snow squalls are expected to begin Thursday evening and continue through the overnight into Friday morning. The snow squalls are expected to taper off Friday around noon.

The snow squall watch has been issued for:

Barrie - Collingwood – Hillsdale

Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County

Snowfall amounts of 15 to 20 cm in 12 hours are possible. Environment Canada warns snow squalls can cause weather conditions to vary considerably and that visibility may be suddenly reduced in heavy snow. Drivers are advised to stay home if possible.