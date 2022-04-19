iHeartRadio

'Extremely concerning': $5.7M in drugs seized as police bust large-scale Calgary drug lab

Calgary police released photos of some of the items seized during a trafficking investigation. (Calgary Police Service)

Calgary police say more than $5.7 million worth of drugs were seized in an eight-month trafficking investigation that culminated with the search of two properties in Chestermere and one in Calgary.

Officers executed a search warrant on a home in the 400 block of Nolan Hill Drive N.W. on April 7, at which time police say a "sophisticated" methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine production lab was found.

Calgary police say the following items were seized during the investigation:

  • 4.57 kilograms of methamphetamine valued at approximately $380,000;
  • 27.21 kilograms of fentanyl powder valued at over $4 million;
  • 3,132 fentanyl pills valued at approximately $122,640;
  • 2 kilograms of cocaine valued at approximately $140,000;
  • 43.7 grams of crack cocaine valued at approximately $43,700;
  • 47,042 Oxycodone pills valued at approximately $940,840;
  • 716 Xanax pills, valued at approximately $3,580;
  • Additional drug trafficking production equipment, including more than 100 kilograms of an unknown cutting agent;
  • One Glock handgun and silencer with six additional barrels;
  • A custom-made automatic firearm and silencer;
  • 900 rounds of ammunition; and
  • $10,000 in Canadian currency.

Police say two people were arrested at the Calgary International Airport and both have been charged.

Daniel Heng, 39, and Edric Padua-Balmes, 30, both of Chestermere, are each charged with:

  • Three counts of production of a controlled substance;
  • Three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking; and
  • One count of possession of the proceeds of crime.

"It is extremely concerning that a drug production lab of this scale was operating in a residential community,” said Sgt. Todd Nichol in a Tuesday news release.

"Aside from exploiting those who are most vulnerable, drug trafficking attracts unwanted and unnecessary violence to our community."

