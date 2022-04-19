'Extremely concerning': $5.7M in drugs seized as police bust large-scale Calgary drug lab
Calgary police say more than $5.7 million worth of drugs were seized in an eight-month trafficking investigation that culminated with the search of two properties in Chestermere and one in Calgary.
Officers executed a search warrant on a home in the 400 block of Nolan Hill Drive N.W. on April 7, at which time police say a "sophisticated" methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine production lab was found.
Calgary police say the following items were seized during the investigation:
- 4.57 kilograms of methamphetamine valued at approximately $380,000;
- 27.21 kilograms of fentanyl powder valued at over $4 million;
- 3,132 fentanyl pills valued at approximately $122,640;
- 2 kilograms of cocaine valued at approximately $140,000;
- 43.7 grams of crack cocaine valued at approximately $43,700;
- 47,042 Oxycodone pills valued at approximately $940,840;
- 716 Xanax pills, valued at approximately $3,580;
- Additional drug trafficking production equipment, including more than 100 kilograms of an unknown cutting agent;
- One Glock handgun and silencer with six additional barrels;
- A custom-made automatic firearm and silencer;
- 900 rounds of ammunition; and
- $10,000 in Canadian currency.
Police say two people were arrested at the Calgary International Airport and both have been charged.
Daniel Heng, 39, and Edric Padua-Balmes, 30, both of Chestermere, are each charged with:
- Three counts of production of a controlled substance;
- Three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking; and
- One count of possession of the proceeds of crime.
"It is extremely concerning that a drug production lab of this scale was operating in a residential community,” said Sgt. Todd Nichol in a Tuesday news release.
"Aside from exploiting those who are most vulnerable, drug trafficking attracts unwanted and unnecessary violence to our community."