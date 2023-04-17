'Extremely concerning': Elementary student finds packet of fentanyl on Nanaimo school grounds

Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools is reminding students never to handle suspicious items after a packet containing fentanyl was found by an elementary school student and then taken home.

"It’s extremely concerning that this was found on a school site," said Dale Burgos, director of communications of the school district.

The incident happened Friday after school at École Quarterway Elementary on Bowen Road in Nanaimo.

A student found a packet containing a suspicious substance and took it home telling his parent immediately.

The parent, who doesn't want to be identified, took these photos of the suspicious substance in a plastic baggy with red dice on it.

The parent ended up contacting the school district and the Nanaimo RCMP. It was later tested and found to contain fentanyl.

A letter was emailed to parents Sunday, notifying them of the incident and to reiterate that students should never handle suspicious items they find.

"If you do find a suspicious substance do not touch it, do not pick it up," said Burgos. "Let a responsible adult know at the school. If there’s no one at school, call 911."

The schools district adds that this a very uncommon occurrence and that school grounds are patrolled by staff before students arrive for anything suspicious on a daily basis.