'Extremely dangerous': Toronto police issue warning after people seen climbing crane

At around 7:50 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, police said they received reports of people climbing and taking photos on a crane on the top of a building under construction near Yonge and Grenville streets. (Toronto Police Service photo)

Toronto police are reminding the public that anyone caught climbing a crane at a construction site can be criminally charged.

At around 7:50 a.m., police said they received reports of people climbing and taking photos on a crane on the top of a building under construction near Yonge and Grenville streets.

The incident happened at 7:30 a.m., they said.

“This is extremely dangerous,” TPS said in a tweet.

