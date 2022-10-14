'Extremely frustrated': Vandalism found at Tecumseh parks

Town of Tecumseh officials say they are extremely disappointed to learn of recent vandalism to the washrooms at several parks.

Vandalism was reported at Weston Park, Optimist Park, Lakewood Park and McAuliffe Park in Tecumseh.

Mayor Gary McNamara says the town has a zero tolerance for vandalism and is working with the Essex County OPP to investigate the incident of vandalism at the parks.

“I am extremely frustrated and disappointed by the actions of the individual’s who did this,” said McNamara. “They have disrespected our beautiful parks, our residents, and taxpayers’ dollars. If the damage continues, we have no choice but to close all the washrooms down for the remainder of the fall season. The senseless vandalism has reduced access to the beautiful facilities that many people in our community use every day.”

Additional security and monitoring are in place.

Due to the vandalism, the following adjustments have been made:

Weston Park – Washroom will be closed. Porta john is in place.

Optimist Park - Washroom will be closed. Porta john is in place.

Lacasse Park, Lakewood Park, McAuliffe Park – Washroom will be closed at 6pm.

Anyone with information related to acts of vandalism should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via CrimeStoppers at www.CrimeStoppers.ca or 1-800-222-8477.