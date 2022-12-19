'Extremely grateful': Skinner happy to stay with Oilers, start a family in Edmonton

It didn't take long for Stuart Skinner to grab the starting netminder job in Edmonton and the Oilers wasted little time locking him up with a new contract.

The 24-year-old rookie goalie signed a three-year extension worth a total of $7.8 million on Monday, after just 33 games in the NHL.

Skinner, who was set to be a restricted free agent at the end of the season, said discussion on a new deal started just a couple of weeks ago.

"When someone wants to sign you to an extended contract it's very exciting for you. It's one of those things that you've been waiting for, for your whole life, so it's something I was very, very excited about," he told reporters.

"I've got a lot of work to do, a lot of growth to improve on, and that's what I'll be here doing for the next three years, just keep growing my game."

Skinner has a record of 9-8-1, a goals-against average of 2.83 and a .915 save percentage for the Oilers this season.

He came into the year as the backup to free-agent addition Jack Campbell, but so far has played more than the veteran and has better statistics in goal.

When asked what he plans to spend his money on, Skinner spoke only about family.

"I got a baby on the way. I mean, we do have everything for him right now but if anything comes up, he's the first priority. Maybe some infant Tylenol," he said with a smile.

Skinner was drafted by Edmonton in the third round (78th) of the 2017 entry draft. He played bantam AAA for South Side Athletic Club.

"I get to live where I grew up. I get to play for the Edmonton Oilers, which is the team I always wanted to play for, a team that I grew up watching and idolizing," Skinner said.

"It's very, very special. I'm extremely grateful."

The Oilers (17-14-1) play the Nashville Predators (12-13-1) at 6 p.m.

Edmonton beat Nashville 6-3 last Tuesday.

Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman each had four points in that game and Leon Draisaitl had five. That trio is expected to play together again on Monday.

With files from The Canadian Press

Oilers today in Nashville:



Draisaitl-McDavid-Hyman

Janmark-RNH-Yamamoto

Foegele-Holloway-Puljujarvi

Kostin-Shore-Ryan

Hamblin



Nurse-Ceci

Kulak-Barrie

Niemelainen-Bouchard



Campbell

Skinner