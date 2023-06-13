'Extremely loving, curious' cat needs a new home

Another feline is looking for a new home in this week's episode of Take Me Home Tuesday.

Raven is a one-year-old black and white cat that was surrendered by her owner to Sudbury SPCA a couple weeks ago.

She was recently spayed and is described by Leah Earl as "extremely loving and curious."

For more details about her, watch the video above.

FAMILY OF CATS

Lucky and her five kittens are currently at the Sudbury SPCA shelter located at the College Boreal campus on Lasalle Boulevard.

The cats are expected to be ready to go this weekend, Leah Earl of the SPCA said.

Lucky is a calico that is about one-year-old.

When adopting from the SPCA, the animal will come with a supply of food that they have been eating at the shelter.

For full details about the six felines looking for homes, watch the video above or visit Ontario SPCA Sudbury & District Animal Centre.

NANOOK

Nanook, a two-year-old white Alaskan husky with piercing blue eyes that was featured last week is still at the Sudbury SPCA looking for a new home.

He has been at the Ontario SPCA Sudbury & District Animal Centre located on the College Boreal campus on Lasalle Boulevard for about a week.

Nanook is an energetic dog looking for an active new owner.

Leah Earl, of the Sudbury SPCA, said he is a "very adaptable dog" that loves to cuddle up and always greets people at the shelter with snuggles.

Nanook is great with new people, is good with smaller dogs and doesn't pay attention to the cats at the shelter.

To see Nanook in person, the Sudbury SPCA allows walk-ins from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day and you can also make an appointment by calling 705-566-9582.

STILL UP FOR ADOPTION

Two cats previously features on Take Me Home Tuesday, are still looking for homes.

BERMUDA

Bermuda, a three-year-old male tabby cat at Sudbury SPCA shelter that is waiting for a new home.

Bermuda is a very independent feline who is seeking a nice, quiet household to settle in with.

Leah Earl of Ontario SPCA Sudbury & Districts said he could be paired with another cat, but would likely do best in a home with no children.

Bermuda loves to sit and look out the window at the shelter.

MITTEN

Sunny Miles Summers, a customer care representative for the SPCA, says Mitten is an outgoing feline who makes his presence known.

Summers said Mitten is a neutered two-year-old who has been at the SPCA for about a week.

He has fully black fur, green eyes and is described as an outgoing attention seeker who is very charming when he wants you to notice him.

Mitten is adjusting well to the kennel, Summer said, and is making friends as he awaits his forever home.

For more information about Mittens or any of the other animals available for adoption at the Lasalle Boulevard shelter located on the College Boreal campus, call (705) 566-9582.

The shelter is also open for walk-ins from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day.