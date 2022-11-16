'Extremely scary': Experts provide safety tips for kids after attempted abduction in Langford

A community is on edge after an abduction attempt in the parking lot of the Shoppers Drug Mart at the West Shore Town Centre in Langford, B.C., on Monday night.

Mounties tell CTV News they believe the 17-year-old female victim was targeted and believe it was an isolated incident.

"This is an extremely scary situation," said Lindsay Lobb, senior support services manager with the Canadian Centre for Child Protection.

Lobb says the young woman did everything right.

She was leaning into the back of her car when a man approached her from behind, pushing her into the backseat and shutting the door behind her, police say.

The victim then had the sense to lock the car doors using her fob before another man could jump into the driver's seat.

"It’s really understandable that parents would be shaken and that they would be worried about their own children after reading a story like this," said Lobb.

SAFETY TIPS

She says there are safety strategies that parents should discuss with their children in order to keep them safe.

She recommends that young kids never travel alone.

"The buddy system really is an effective system in terms of helping children to stay safe," she said.

For older children or teenagers, if you find yourself in an uncomfortable scenario, be loud and draw attention to the situation so others can help, Lobb says.

Older youth should also always have a plan and let a parent know where they are going and when they expect to be home. Finally, if you're nervous, ask a store employee or mall security to accompany you to your vehicle.

"While this is every parent's worst nightmare, these situations are very rare," said Lobb.

Brandon Laur is a digital literacy instructor and CEO of The White Hatter Studio. He says if you are on social media steps can be taken to protect your safety.

"Both online and physically," said Laur.

He recommends locking down your social networks so only friends can see what you are up to and what photos you're posting.

"If you’re using Snapchat, making sure Snap Maps are turned on to privatize so your friends or people you’ve just followed, who may not be your close friends, don’t see your exact pinpoint location," said Laur.

It's unknown what the relationship is between the victim and the suspects in this supposed targeted attack, if any.

The male suspects are still at large, and they're described as being in their late 20s or early 30s with facial hair and dark complexions.

West Shore RCMP say since Tuesday’s new coverage, tips have begun to roll-in. They are still looking for any dashcam footage from the area Monday night.