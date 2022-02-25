Extrication equipment used to remove person from Dugald Road crash; five people taken to hospital

Five people are in hospital after a crash early Friday morning at the intersection of Dugald Road and Bournais Drive, and emergency crews required extrication equipment to rescue one person.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) was called to the area around 12:09 a.m. for reports of a crash between a vehicle and a semi-truck.

The WFPS had several pieces of equipment at the scene and one person needed to be extricated from their vehicle.

The city said five people were taken to hospital, two of which were in unstable condition, including the extricated person.

The other three patients were transported in stable condition.

Winnipeg police are currently investigating the cause of the crash.