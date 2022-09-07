Ezra Avenue investigation continues, local officials react to destructive gathering

Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworsky said he is hoping to get those involved in a destructive party back “on the right track” after a trail of destruction was left along Ezra Avenue.

It is not clear if the people responsible for the damage are among the 50,000 students enrolled in post-secondary institutions in the Waterloo region.

“For the very most part, 49,000 plus are great, great kids and enjoying and doing the right things this week, and there’s a few that aren’t and we are going to keep an eye on those few and put them on a better track,” said Jaworsky.

Video posted on social media and geotagged to Ezra Avenue shows the area full of people, with litter strewn across the street and several people jumping on top of a truck.

The truck sustained heavy damage, including a broken windshield. Footage shows at one point a person climbed on top of the vehicle with a golf club and proceeded to repeatedly smash the windshield.

“In our community, we always keep an eye on certain days that are more popular for the students to get out and about, like the beginning of the school term, and so we always make sure we have more people out and about to keep a watchful eye on them,” Jaworsky said.

Waterloo regional police are continuing an investigation into the gathering, including collecting video evidence of the gathering.

Police said one male was struck in the head by what is believed to be a side-view mirror of a vehicle that had been thrown into the air. Another male was injured after falling.

“Whenever we see that something happens we use that as a line of sight to what the future might bring, so without disclosing what we are going to be doing, we always like to take a closer look in the following days until things calm down,” said Jaworsky.

One witness of the gathering told CTV News those in attendance built a platform which someone then tried to do a back flip off of.

“I honestly cried a little bit, it was kind of scary,” the witness said.

Waterloo Ward 7 councillor Tenille Bonoguore said those who have chosen to live in Waterloo region can have a real impact right here, and right now in the place they have chosen to live.

“Don’t cheapen that, and don’t waste that. All we need is for people to be good neighbours,” said Tenille.

“There’s always ways to celebrate without property damage and without people getting hurt. You can have fun without going over that line, it is possible. It is totally doable.”

During the Region of Waterloo police board meeting on Wednesday, Staff Superintendent John Goodman, who is currently serving as the acting chief of police until a new chief is appointed, said a “full operational plan is in place” in connection to the gathering.

“It’s not the police that has to stop the parties, it’s the students themselves,” said Goodman. “We’ve done so much education, the school has done so much education, the city has done so much education, this is all on the kids. It is all on the students.”

Goodman said there have been smaller parties reported in the region, and a significant amount of charges have been laid in relation to liquor offences, and criminal pieces are still being investigated.

“This is not good, it’s not good for the community, it’s very disrespectful to the neighbourhood,” said Goodman.

WILFRID LAURIER UNIVERSITY CONDEMNS GATHERING

On Wednesday afternoon, Wilfrid Laurier University posted a series of tweets on the university’s official Twitter account to condemn the gathering.

This weekend, hundreds of students participated in a large, unsanctioned gathering near our Waterloo campus. Unsanctioned gatherings are dangerous and there is zero tolerance for this behaviour. Any Laurier student who is identified may face criminal charges related to property damage, vandalism, and causing bodily harm. They may also face disciplinary actions from the university that may lead to their suspension and/or expulsion,” a portion of the thread of tweets read.

The University added it is working with Waterloo regional police and the universities special constable service to increase presence and ensure this “reckless behaviour stops immediately.”