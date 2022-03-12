F1 champ Verstappen tops last day of testing, Hamilton slow
As world champion Max Verstappen dazzled under the floodlights for Red Bull, easily topping the charts on the last day of Formula One preseason testing on Saturday, title rival Lewis Hamilton was not optimistic about how Mercedes will fare when the season starts next weekend.
