F1 champs Hamilton & Vettel concerned by LGBTQS2+ law referendum
Formula One world champions Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel have spoken out against the Hungarian government's planned LGBTQ2S+ law referendum.
-
Well-known Toronto restaurateur slams city's effort to support local eateriesOne of Toronto’s most prominent restaurant owners is calling a recently announced initiative by the city to get people back into eateries half-baked.
-
Halifax police searching for badge stolen from off-duty officerHalifax Regional Police are asking the public for help in locating a badge stolen from an off-duty officer sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
-
TC Energy Q2 earnings slip to $982M but comparable profits up 21 per centTC Energy Corp. is reporting lower net profits in its latest quarter as it continued to feel some effects from a large impairment charge that will be shared with the Alberta government on its cancelled Keystone XL export oil pipeline.
-
B.C. government won't appeal court ruling on industrial developments on First Nation's territoryB.C. has decided not to appeal a provincial Supreme Court ruling that found the government breached the Treaty 8 agreement signed with the Blueberry River First Nations more than 120 years ago.
-
Police release pictures of Toronto man identified as suspect in multiple sexual assault incidentsThe Toronto Police Service (TPS) has named a suspect in an investigation into two instances of sexual assault that took place over the course of the summer.
-
Recently retired longtime firefighter dies of cancerRecently retired local firefighter of 44 years Grant McCulloch has died after a short battle with esophageal cancer.
-
Drugs, firearms, and ammunition seized; 18-year-old chargedAn 18-year-old London man is facing gun and drug charges.
-
Windsor-Essex adds five new COVID-19 cases:WECHUThe Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
-
Weather will be warmer, smokier and possibly stormy in CalgaryOn Wednesday our heat warnings expanded to include a much wider berth; Okotoks and Red Deer have joined the pack, and our eastern boundary with Saskatchewan up to Bonnyville.