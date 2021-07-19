F1 condemns racist abuse of Hamilton following crash
Mercedes, Formula One and its governing body the FIA have issued a joint statement condemning the online racist abuse aimed at Lewis Hamilton.
Man wanted following sexual assault in YorkvilleToronto police are asking the public for help in identifying a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault that occurred in Yorkville this weekend.
Manitoba to give update on COVID-19 casesThe Manitoba government is scheduled to give an update on the province’s COVID-19 cases on Monday.
1 dead in Anthony Henday crash: policeA driver thrown from their vehicle in a crash on Anthony Henday Drive early Monday morning died at the scene, officials say.
Irish gymnast jumps on Olympic Village cardboard bed to debunk 'anti-sex fake news'Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan jumped on his bed in the Olympic Village to debunk a theory that cardboard bed frames were installed for 'anti-sex' purposes.
Australia deports far-right commentator Hopkins for quarantine boastFar-right British commentator Katie Hopkins was deported from Australia after she boasted on social media that she planned to breach the country's quarantine rules.
Online campaigns may be just be as important in the social media era, as possible election nears.Speculation about a federal election is growing as Canada’s federal leaders hold campaign style events across the country.
Miranda Ayim, Nathan Hirayama named Canada's flag-bearers for Tokyo Olympics opening ceremonyWomen's basketball player Miranda Ayim and men's rugby sevens player Nathan Hirayama have been named Canada's flag-bearers for the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics.
