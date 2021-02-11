Formula One driver Fernando Alonso is recovering from a cycling accident in Switzerland, his team Alpine F1 said Thursday. Point Roberts records its first case of COVID-19, health officials confirm Health officials in Washington state have confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Point Roberts, the tiny pene-exclave that has been cut off from the rest of the state by the closure of the U.S.-Canada border during the pandemic. Push for simplified and fare-free transit hits roadblock at city hall The push for one-dollar rides on Winnipeg Transit hit a roadblock at city hall. Indian-Canadians rally in support peaceful protestors As farmers continue to protest in India, several Regina residents gathered on the front lawn of the Saskatchewan Legislature to show their support on Thursday.