F1: Hamilton takes pole for Turkish GP ahead of Bottas
Formula One defending champion Lewis Hamilton took pole position for the Turkish Grand Prix on Saturday ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas with title rival Max Verstappen in third.
COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Oct. 10, 2021The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Sunday, Oct. 10.
'Completely different celebration': Families in Ottawa and eastern Ontario can gather for Thanksgiving dinner during COVID-19 pandemicOttawa and Ontario government officials say families and friends can gather for a traditional dinner indoors or outdoors with people from outside of their household, as long as they follow the public health guidelines for gatherings.
Special teams lead Edmonton Oilers over Vancouver Canucks 3-2 in pre-seasonThe Edmonton Oilers scored on the power play and shorthanded to defeat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 Saturday night in the final NHL exhibition game for both teams.
'All kinds of spooky, scary and anxious': Halloween-themed art show in HighlandsHighlands is playing host to a scary art show with pieces themed on fear and anxiety, just in time for Halloween.
Two people seriously injured in shooting in Thorncliffe ParkA shooting in Thorncliffe Park Saturday evening left two people seriously injured, Toronto police say.
The Pas RCMP find missing womanRCMP in The Pas are asking the public for help in finding a missing woman.
Steinbach RCMP searching for 'armed and dangerous' manSteinbach RCMP are searching for a man they say is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Rene Paredes kicks last-second field goal, Stampeders down Roughriders 22-19The Calgary Stampeders defeated the Saskatchewan Roughriders 22-19 on a 44-yard field goal by Rene Paredes on the final play of the fourth quarter on Saturday.
25-year-old Delta man killed in motorcycle crash, police sayA motorcyclist is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Delta Saturday afternoon.