The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Tuesday it was ordering immediate inspections of Boeing 777-200 planes with Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines before further flights after an engine failed on a United flight on Saturday. Details on B.C.'s mass vaccination plan coming next week When British Columbia’s long-term care and assisted care workers and residents have all been vaccinated, seniors 80 and older who live in the community are next in line. Raw sewage overflows on river skating trail in Wolseley A river skating trail in the Wolseley neighbourhood has been covered with raw sewage after a city drain pipe overflowed on Monday. Vancouver Coastal Health VP removed 'without cause' Vancouver Coastal Health says the conclusion of Karin Olson’s employment was without cause and was not related to the vaccine roll-out.