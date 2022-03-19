Fabric mask demand slowing down says Sault maker

A Sault Ste. Marie woman who has been making custom facemasks since the beginning of the pandemic is getting ready to move on.

With mask mandates set to expire soon, demand for her product continues to slow down.

Catina McLarty, a Canadian Forces veteran, has been making masks and donating the proceeds to various local charities.

"I have a table (of) surplus of masks," McLarty said. "I have a bunch of fabric left downstairs that I have cut that I haven't sewn yet because I don't there's the need right now."

She said theme masks seemed to sell the best.

"I do sell a lot of NHL hockey masks, those are very popular," McLarty said. "Easter, St. Patty's Day, Christmas, people will come specifically looking for those because they lose them by the time that next holiday comes."

She said she managed to make some money from mask sales, but the highlight for her was being able to donate to charities and organizations such as Sault Area Hospital and the Algoma Veterans Associations, while protecting people from illness.

"It just makes you feel good that you're helping people and you're protecting them and saving them in the long run," said McLarty, who said she is also a little leery of mask mandates coming down.

"With this new variant coming out now, it worries me that now they're going to be lifting the mandate."