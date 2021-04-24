Face masks mandatory on playground equipment at Ottawa parks

Playgrounds were packed on a sunny, warm late April Saturday in the capital, as families looked to enjoy outdoor activities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At Mooney's Bay, several families were taking advantage of the open play structures.

"I’m so glad it's open. It’s a good way for them to get out," said Mary Murphy, who was out enjoying the park with her family.

Earlier this week, Ottawa Public Health issued a new directive making masks mandatory for parents and children on and around playgrounds and play structures. Children under the age of 2 are exempt.

"The challenge requiring a mask is a big ask," said Colin Furness, an infectious control epidemiologist at the University of Toronto. "The contagious variants are more adept at spreading outdoors. The thing is, how much more contagious are these new variants?"

Furness advises people who plan to be outside, and if they’re going to be near people, to put on a mask.

"Playgrounds count," he said. "It would count for kids or would count for adults.”

Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services Director Roger Chapman tells CTV News Ottawa that Bylaw Services has adjusted its officer deployment to provide for additional officers dedicated to park patrols.

"Bylaw enforcement officers will proactively monitor the parks to ensure people are adhering to public health measures," said Chapman. "Park ambassadors will also be available to provide guidance to park users on what’s permitted and what’s closed in city parks."

Chapman says while the city’s goal is to educate the public on the new regulations, bylaw enforcement officers have discretion to issue fines.

"I'm super grateful that playgrounds have reopened now that the weather is getting better," said parent Rian van Brugen.

"If it means we all have to wear masks then that's what we need to do. My kids are used to it. It's been a year, they don't blink anymore they just put them on.”

This weekend, some parents noticed some were not wearing a mask on playgrounds or weren’t aware of the rules.

"I only found out because someone told me," said Madeline You. "People should be more informed by it. I don't know how but signs would be great."

Another parent out on the playground agreed.

"Maybe signs that are up to say, 'Please wear your mask around the park,'" suggested Darrell Wiggins.

As for Murphy and her family, they’ll continue to bring their family to the playground, as long as they’re allowed to.

"I don't think it's hard to wear them. It's hard to keep distance sometimes, kids want to play together," said Murphy.

"If I look around, I see a few people without masks but most people I think know the rules and are following them," said Chris Hill.