Face masks not required at N.B. public schools this year: province

New Brunswick's Department of Education and Early Childhood Development has released details about its back-to-school COVID-19 plan.

A spokesperson for the department told CTV News late Wednesday afternoon masks will not be mandatory.

"Students will return to a school environment to that which they left in June," said department spokesperson Morgan Bell in an email. "While not required for school attendance, the department will continue to encourage individuals who choose to wear a mask, based on their level of risk or concern to do so."

That's not what Jessica Hope was hoping for.

Her son will be starting Grade 3 in Salisbury and she would have liked masks to be mandatory in certain areas, even if it was just for the first few weeks.

"We don't know what's going to happen with this next wave," said Hope. "You're going to put children back into a small area where there isn't always proper ventilation. kids aren't always the cleanest. But, if we can enforce hand washing and keeping your kids home when they're ill, I think things will go well."

Sheena Burlock's son can't wait to start Grade 1 at Magnetic Hill School near Moncton.

She's not anxious about sending him back to class, but was worried about a mandatory mask rule.

"I know he struggled with breathing with the mask on. It created rashes around his mouth from the moisture and the condensation. I know it was just an unpleasant experience for him. I also think with the little ones, being able to see their teacher speak and enunciate and pronounce words properly is really important at the low-level learning," said Burlock.

New Brunswick's Department of Education said it will continue to work with school districts in the province to ensure schools remain a welcoming and supportive environment for students and staff.

Prince Edward Island hasn’t released its plan yet, but the island's public health and the public school branch are working on that together. A government spokesperson said they expect something in the coming days.

Nova Scotia released its back-to-school plan on Wednesday. Details on that province's plan can be found here.