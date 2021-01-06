The Coalition for a Liveable Sudbury has launched a new Facebook group to encourage people to think green.

It's called "Climate Action Greater Sudbury - reaching net zero together." It's a call to action following Greater Sudbury's climate emergency declaration in May 2019.

"Really (we want to) make this a collective effort to achieve net-zero," said Naomi Grant, co-chair of Coalition for a Liveable Sudbury. "Just as we succeeded in what seemed like an impossible goal to re-green our community, we can also succeed at achieving net-zero and in doing so we can make our community even better."

The page includes tips on how to go green and encourages everyone to be part of the community effort to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in 30 years.

"It can be something as simple as closing your curtains during the day to keep the heat from coming in the summertime, or opening your curtains up during the day to let the heat in in winter time," said Sharon Roy a guiding member with the Coalition for a Liveable Sudbury. "So it's small, everyday living changes that people can start with. Taking a bus or going for a walk instead of taking a car."

The site includes a new theme each month.

"January is all about reducing our carbon footprint for heating our homes," Grant said. "So you may not know, but transportation, our own private vehicles and heating our homes with natural gas, those are the two top sources of emissions in Greater Sudbury."

City council in Sudbury unanimously approved a community emissions and energy plan last September that outlines steps needed to reach the net-zero goal.

"It's going to take more than a motion from council for us to protect the environment," said Ward 5 Coun. Bob Kirwan. "So when I see community initiatives like this Facebook site coming forward, it helps me, I guess, appreciate the fact we will be able to achieve most of our goals if we get buy-in from the rest of the members of our community."

The Coalition for a Liveable Sudbury said it hopes the Facebook group helps people take action and change to greener ways.