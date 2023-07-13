Facebook Marketplace rental scams on the rise in Surrey, RCMP say

A surge in rental scams on Facebook Marketplace has prompted a warning from Mounties in Surrey.

Throughout the month of June, Surrey RCMP said they received "multiple" complaints of scams targeting those looking at rental advertisements on Facebook Marketplace.

"The suspect advertises a property and explains that the property is really high in demand. In order to secure the property, the suspect demands the potential renter send a deposit without viewing the property," Mounties said in a news release Thursday, adding that in some cases the suspect asks for personal information and an e-transfer without meeting in person.

The suspect typically ends communication with the renter after receiving the money.

Mounties are warning residents to protect themselves and others from falling victim to these types of scams by following these tips:

Never provide any personal information to someone you don't know over Facebook;

Always verify who is messaging you. You can do this by calling the person;

Do not send money or provide credit card information to someone without verifying what you are paying for;

Ask a trusted friend or family member for their opinion on the advertisement.

Those who believe they have been a victim of this scam are asked to make a report to their local police, even if no money was exchanged.