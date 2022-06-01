Facebook Marketplace seller pepper sprayed by suspects in caught-on-camera robbery

Port Moody police are investigating a daytime robbery that was caught on camera this week after someone selling a pair of shoes through Facebook Marketplace was pepper sprayed by two young men.

Police said the robbery happened at about 2 p.m. Monday at a home in the Pleasantside neighbourhood.

Two would-be buyers reportedly arrived at the home and, after talking to the seller for a few minutes, pepper sprayed the victim and took the shoes.

"This was a brazen daytime robbery and we are appealing to the public to help identify the suspects," said Const. Sam Zacharias in a news release.

"We urge the public to exercise caution when making private sales. We encourage the community to utilize public venues, like a police station parking lot, to exchange goods safely."

Police described one male suspect was 5'8" tall, with short black hair. He was wearing a puffy black jacket, black pants and a black Nike backpack. The second suspect was described as being 6' tall with black, short wavy hair and a slim build. He was wearing a black jacket, black pants and white shoes. Police said both men are Asian and about 18 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call Port Moody police at 604-461-3456.