Faced with high prices, Calgary drivers look at Gasoline Alley's cheap gas

While many Calgarians are doing whatever they can to save money, some could be considering spending a little time and fuel to cash in on a big discount on gas.

Over the last while, gas prices have been dropping in Red Deer, the city located approximately 150 kilometres from both Calgary and Edmonton.

On Friday, websites reported prices as low as $1.14 per litre in the community.

That's something that hasn't been seen in Alberta since early 2021.

The situation has residents upset over the difference, going online to vent and think about what could be causing the issue.

While some suggest "price fixing," another poster thought that since Red Deer is located closer to Edmonton's refinery, there may be more logical reasons.

But it's not just Red Deer that is offering cheaper gas to Alberta drivers. Many of the communities along the way to the city are significantly cheaper than Calgary.

Strangely enough, prices seem to drop the closer you are:

Didsbury, Alta. (83 kilometres from Red Deer) – 133.9 cents per litre;

Olds, Alta. (65 kilometres from Red Deer) – 128.5 cents per litre;

Bowden, Alta. (45 kilometres from Red Deer) – 127.9 cents per litre; and

Innisfail, Alta. (33 kilometres from Red Deer) – 126.9 cents per litre.

Yesterday, GasBuddy.com, an online resource that lists approximately gas prices, said that Sept. 15 has special significance for gas refineries.

It said that's when the industries switch from "summer-blend" gasoline to "winter-blend."

The organization says the latter is cheaper to produce and therefore often leads to lower pump prices.