Facility-wide COVID-19 outbreak declared at South Muskoka Memorial Hospital

South Muskoka Memorial Hospital (SMMH) has closed its doors to visitors following a facility-wide COVID-19 outbreak.

In collaboration with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, the COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the Bracebridge site after eight patients and six staff across four inpatient units tested positive.

"Testing of patients and staff continues to occur as part of outbreak management protocols, and enhanced cleaning practices are underway to limit spread," the SMMH's website states.

Additional masking and other personal protective equipment requirements are also in place.

No visitors will be admitted for inpatient and outpatients during the outbreak period, including the emergency department, except for essential caregivers and other special circumstances.

Officials say outpatient exams and surgical procedures at SMMH continue as scheduled unless patients are directly advised otherwise.