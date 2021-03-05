Residents and staff at The Court at Pringle Creek retirement community in Whitby are still in the dark when they could get vaccines.

“At this time, it is not clear to our residents or staff when and how they will receive their vaccinations, though they both live and work in the same congregate setting,” said Kristy Grange, Atria Retirement President.

The Durham Region Health Department said the facility is not a designated retirement home under the retirement homes regulatory authority and is planning for mobile clinics to meet high needs congregate settings.

It said there is no timeline for when vaccinations could begin at the senior’s community. It’s recommended residents over 80 who can can physically get to a site for a shot sign up online.

All long-term care and retirement homes in Durham have received their first vaccines, the Health Department said.

Durham Region is on the cusp of mass vaccinations. Online bookings begin Monday for people 80 and up, with first shots set for Tuesday at Garnet B. Rickard Recreation Complex in Clarington and Chester Hill Developments Recreation Complex in Pickering.

Durham residents Denise Novia and Lisa Donnelly support the vaccine being available to people 80 years and older, but didn’t realize seniors in some congregate setting still had not been vaccinated.

“The homes seem like the places where outbreaks are most likely to occur,” said Novia. “That surprises me,” she added. “That surprises me too,” said Donnelly.

Allan Hinman, 75, believes the rollout is going just as well in Durham as about the rest of the province. He plans to get the shot as soon as it’s available to him, and would like to see seniors facility with shared rooms be a focus.

“The people that are really poor, I can’t see everyone getting their own room,” said Hinman.

Atria Retirement said it commends the province for prioritizing seniors and is advocating for residents at The Court at Pringle Creek to get the vaccine, ready and willing to work with public health.