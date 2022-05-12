Facing uncertain future, STC works toward merger with YES Theatre

The Sudbury Theatre Centre is working with YES Theatre on merging its operations, the STC's board announced in a news release Thursday.

The board also revealed that YES Theatre's Alessandro Costantini has been appointed interim artistic director of the city's only professional theatre organization.

Former artistic director John McHenry was quietly let go in March. McHenry arrived at the theatre in 2018, at a time when the STC was heavily indebted and had just received a $200,000 bailout from Sudbury city council.

It was struggling to recover from expensive productions put on before McHenry arrived that fared badly at the box office. More recently, the STC was further battered by shutdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In its news release, the STC board said it "regrets that the STC may no longer be performing as a dynamic theatre leader."

It said funding cuts from all three levels of government have had an impact.

"Most recently, our Canada Council for the Arts funding was cut by 70 per cent, with a warning that if certain actions or changes were not taken, our funding would be lost altogether," the board said.

"We would not be acting as good stewards of the organization if we continue along the same path. It is time for change. It’s time for growth."

That change includes a partnership with YES Theatre, which the board said has a "comparable set of values and capacity."

"In the spirit of collaboration, we approached YES leadership back in December about what it would look like if we came together -- to support each other, share resources, and collaborate in reinvigorating the Sudbury theatre scene," the board said.

"Together the organizations will program a season that fulfills both STC and YES Theatre mandates. The next year will see a drastic increase in professional artistic opportunities for Canadian artists and compelling artistic material for Sudbury audiences."

More details would be announced May 25 at a news conference.

"One thing we can share with certainty is that by working together, we will be stronger than ever, the partnership will only enhance our mandate, and lead to more opportunities for local artists and audiences," the board said.