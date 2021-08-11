Faculty association at B.C. university joins growing calls for mandatory masks and COVID-19 vaccinations

The organization representing faculty at the University of British Columbia is calling on the school's administration to step up COVID-19 safety measures.

In a letter penned to the school's president, Santa Ono, and the chair of the board of governors Nancy McKenzie, faculty association president Alan Robinson wrote the group believes in a "robustly precautionary approach," especially without any risk analysis being presented by the university.

As of now, there are no mandatory masks or vaccination policies in place.

“We therefore call upon UBC to adopt an indoor mask mandate in all its spaces and a vaccine mandate for all its employees and students (subject to the normal legal exemptions) in advance of the September reopening," Robinson wrote. "This course of action will not only do the most to alleviate well-founded anxiety but will also allow the most secure planning of teaching and research activities."

Kurt Heinrich, senior director of media relations at the university, told CTV News in a statement that the university has worked on safety plans that have been vetted by WorkSafe BC and the province.

“The university is also working closely with regional public health authorities to deliver vaccinations on campus, to expand rapid antigen testing on campus, and to test and ensure robust and industry standard ventilation in learning spaces," he said.

Heinrich also stated that the provincial government has emphasized that post-secondary institutions should not mandate mandatory masks or vaccination policies at this time.

However In July, the student union also wrote a letter to school leaders saying that the school showed true leadership when they put a mask mandate in place before the provincial health officer in March 2020, and called for them to once again show that same leadership.

Other large Canadian Institutions like the University of Ottawa have made it mandatory for all students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated. While at the University of Toronto, athletes and those living in residence will be required to be immunized.