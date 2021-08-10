Faculty association at University of Winnipeg want mandatory masks, vaccines this fall
The group representing faculty members at the University of Winnipeg wants the university to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory when classes resume this fall.
The University of Winnipeg Faculty Association (UWFA) is making a recommendation to university leadership to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all people engaged in on-campus activities this fall, according to an e-mail from Peter Miller, the UWFA president.
The UWFA also wants masks to remain mandatory on campus.
On its health and safety page, last updated July 14, the University of Winnipeg said it is expecting masks and physical distancing requirements will no longer be required, though students can still wear masks if they want. Vaccinations are “strongly encouraged,” according to the document.
This is a developing story. More details to come.
