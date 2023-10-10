Faculty, staff at northern med school could be on strike at the end of October

The union representing faculty and staff at the Northern Ontario School of Medicine University have requested a no-board report that could put them in a legal strike position at the end of this month.

The NOSM U Faculty and Staff Association, represented by OPSEU Local 677, said in a news release Tuesday that the administration “continues to stonewall proposals crucial for education quality, equity and job security.”

The union, which represents medical education faculty, librarians, and professional staff, formally requested the no-board report from the Ministry of Training, Labour and Skills Development.

“Once issued, this will trigger a countdown to a potential strike or lockout, which could occur as early as the end of October,” the union said.

The sides have been in provincially mediated conciliation with the university since Sept. 22.

“However, the administration refuses to meaningfully address concerns about working and learning conditions at the university,” the union said.

“This, despite university employees, students and the broader community demanding action from NOSM U president Sarita Verma and her bargaining team.”

Darrel Manitowabi, president of NUFSA, put the blame for the impasse squarely on the university’s shoulders.

"We know the community understands the importance of medical education in northern Ontario and supports our efforts to defend the integrity of education at NOSMU,” Manitowabi said in the release.

“The university administration must invest in working and learning conditions instead of trying to strip away the rights of faculty, librarians, and staff who have dedicated themselves to advancing the university’s mission.”

In an Oct. 3 interview with CTV’s News, Verma said it’s the university's intention to resolve the differences and said both are working towards a common goal of caring about the students.

"I don’t think the gaps are as big as others have led you to believe. I actually think we're pretty close," she said.

"I respect the union and the employees' rights to pursue their rights under labour laws. Being someone who totally supports the employees, I understand what their issues are, but there's nothing on the table I don’t think we can resolve. I think it’s a matter of sitting down and talking to each other."

NOSMU was founded in 2005 and has campuses in Thunder Bay and Sudbury.