Fail-to-remain driver owes $30,000

A serious fail-to-remain charge remains unsolved.

Barrie police are seeking the public's assistance in determining the identity of a man who caused a lot of damage on June 10 at approximately 3 a.m at 125 Bell Farm Road.

"His transport truck took out a hydro pole," said Det. Const. Daniel Steele. "There's no way he didn't know he'd hit the pole."

Steele said power was knocked out at the student residence near Duckworth Street for several hours and cost $30,000 to repair.

"It was a very expensive fail-to-remain," Steele said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact dsteele@barriepolice.ca.or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).