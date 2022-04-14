Failing to buckle up main factor in collision deaths among younger people: OPP

Recent data from provincial police reveals that failing to buckle up was the main factor in deaths after a collision in younger demographics.

The OPP reports that over the last decade, in deadly collisions where the lack of seatbelt use was a factor, those under the age of 44 had the highest rate of fatalities.

As the OPP prepares to launch its Easter long weekend safety campaign, police urge motorists and their passengers to buckle up.

"Wearing a seatbelt has been proven time and time again to save lives in a collision," the organization stated in a release on the eve of its campaign.

"Drivers are encouraged to set a good example for teens and other young drivers and passengers by buckling up for every ride, ensuring they do too, and to help them form a life-long habit of wearing this important life-saving device."

Drivers are required by law to ensure they have proper - and properly installed - child car seats for babies, toddlers and small children.

The Easter Long Weekend Seatbelt Campaign begins across the province Friday and will run until Easter Monday.

Drivers who fail to ensure all passengers wear a seatbelt could face fines of $240 and two demerit points.

This will be the first of ten annual campaigns organized by OPP to increase safety out on the roads.

Police officers will also be emphasizing the "Big 4," which includes seatbelt compliance, distracted driving, impaired driving and speeding.

In the event of a rollover, a seatbelt will keep you secured inside the protection of you car's safety cage. Without it, there is a possibility you will be ejected. 47 people died last year in crashes where the lack of wearing their seatbelt was the primary reason for their death pic.twitter.com/sLEQZT2d2y

With files from CTV's Amanda Hicks