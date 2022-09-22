Fair weather for Calgary's first fall weekend of the year

AFTERNOON UPDATE: Only a few more hours remain before summer wraps up for another year! Afterward, Calgary sets up under this high pressure ridge - we've got a few days in the 20s to come, and otherwise, the update remains very Plain-Jane. Enjoy the start of fall, friends!

MORNING EDITION: Welcome to the last hours of summer. A low-pressure system is sweeping across the northern U.S., and with it, embedded cool air will create an inverse effect to the usual temperature conditions of the province. Northern Alberta will see temperatures rise into the 20s today, while southern Alberta barely clings to double digits. Showers will be light across the southern reaches. Calgary is in the middle zone, with a high in the mid-teens, and a mix of sun and cloud expected in lieu of showers.

This system, its cooling, and its cloud layer are all one-offs. A high pressure ridge leads the charge through the first few days of fall, so when this embedded system moves on, we return to above normal conditions with high temperatures up to the 20s, and wind out of the west gusting in the 40s. It’ll be a largely benign few days, devoid of frost advisories; spectacular shoulder season weather for those who wish to acclimate from a toasty summer.

In fact, the longer-range forecast (taken with a grain of salt) shows conditions remaining at or above seasonal on the high end (15 C or warmer, by the end of the month) right into the first week of October!

Tune in this evening at 5 and 6 for another update on the conditions surrounding Hurricane Fiona in the Maritimes, as well.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Thursday

Evening: clear, low 9 C

Friday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 20 C

Evening: some cloud, low 6 C

Saturday

Sunny

Daytime high: 18 C

Evening: clear, low 7 C

Sunday

Sunny

Daytime high: 21 C

Evening: clear, low 9 C

Monday

Sunny

Daytime high: 22 C

Evening: clear, low 10 C

Tuesday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 24 C

Evening: clear, low 9 C

