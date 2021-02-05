A Wallaceburg long-term care home is reporting its first death of a resident related to COVID-19.

Fairfield Park posted on its website Thursday that a COVID-19 positive resident had died.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share of the passing of a resident at Fairfield Park who had tested positive for COVID-19,” said the post. “The leadership team at Fairfield Park shares our deepest condolences with the family, friends and team members carrying the weight of this loss today.”

The LTC home is currently in outbreak, with 88 COVID-19 cases.

The website said they are working closely with the local public health unit and health system partners to manage the outbreak in the home and curb the spread of infection.

“We have implemented and continue to follow all new and ongoing infection prevention and control measures as directed by the province,” said Fairfield. “These ongoing measures include the use of appropriate personal protective equipment at all times, enhanced cleaning measures, twice daily symptom monitoring of all residents and staff, and isolating residents to their rooms with in-room meal service. In addition, we are continuing weekly testing of residents and staff.”

The union representing workers at Fairfield said the home failed to provide proper medical face masks for employees.

In a statement to CTV News, Fairfield Park administrator Tracey Maxim, says the home’s long-standing supplier delivered a box of surgical masks that was mislabeled. The home received assurance the masks were the appropriate masks, but once the issue was brought to their attention they were pulled from use.