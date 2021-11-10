Fairmont's finest: Iconic hotel chain offers luxurious Canadian hotel package deals

If you're ready to take your hotel stay to the next level, a series of exclusive stays at one of Canada's most prestigious resort chains might be the ticket.

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts recently announced a set of hotel packages that officials are calling The Grandest of Escapes.

Among the Canadian destinations offered as part of the promotion are stays at the Fairmont Banff Springs, Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise and Calgary's Fairmont Palliser.

"No matter the destination, travelers can experience the grandeur in lavish environments across the globe with Fairmont Hotels & Resorts," the company wrote in a statement.

Some of the special features of the packages include private tours, spa treatments and private dining with live music.

It's also only the best rooms for guests, with a two-night stay in Fairmont Banff Springs Royal Suite, a three-night stay at Chateau Lake Louise's "grandest" room and the Fairmont Gold experience at the Palliser in Calgary.

Of course, each location offers its own unique experiences for guests to enjoy.

The Banff Springs package includes:

A personal concierge;

Willow Stream spa treatments for two;

A helicopter tour for two adults with charcuterie and champagne;

Daily guided tours through Banff National Park and;

Fjallraven outdoor attire for two (at additional cost).

Chateau Lake Louise's package includes:

Three-hour private chef's table dinner with premium wine pairing by a certified sommelier;

Private hike to Lake Agnes or Saddleback Pass;

A full-day RockiesHeli customizable experience;

Private evening campfire and;

Complimentary canoes for the duration of the three-day stay.

Fairmont Palliser includes, for it's Iconic Grandeur experience:

A two-night buyout of Fairmont Gold, up to 30 people;

Exclusive access to the Fairmont Gold Lounge and;

A private train excursion to Banff aboard the Royal Canadian Pacific, which offers cocktails, hors d'oeuvres and dinner.

However, all that premium luxury does come at an exceptional price – the cost to reserve the package in Banff starts at $17,000, the Lake Louise experience costs $40,000 while the Palliser package comes up to $60,000.

ALBERTA TOURISM RECOVERING FROM COLLAPSE

While some may see the once-in-a-lifetime travel experiences a little out of reach, recent reports on the tourism industry say that Albertans are thinking about their next getaways, even if it's in their own backyard for the time being.

Last month, the provincial government released its Tourism Market Monitor, which suggested improvements were being made in the number of air travellers and visitors to Canada's mountain parks.

As of September, more than 3.2 million visitors went through the park gates in Banff while more than 1.9 million visited Jasper, representing a nearly 28 per cent and 27 per cent change from last year, respectively.

Unemployment in the tourism industry has also taken a sharp dive from nearly 30 per cent in May 2020 to 5.8 per cent.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, tourism to the town of Banff suffered greatly because of a lack of international visitors, blocked from entering the country because of travel restrictions.

According to Banff-Lake Louise Tourism, approximately 90 per cent of the town's economy is either directly or indirectly connected to tourism.

$35 MILLION EXPANSION OF BANFF SPRINGS HOTEL

As Banff continues its recovery, the Fairmont Banff Springs says it is renovating its Fairmont Gold rooms, select one and two-bedroom suites and terrace suites in January 2022.

The work, which will cost approximately $35 million, will be complete in summer 2022. It follows the hotel's plan to renovate its main building and conference centre guest rooms, which began in spring 2021.

"The sophisticated newly renovated suites and guestrooms will provide guests with a complete room makeover, featuring a contemporary look and stylish enhancements with classic design elements, creating a tranquil space for both business and leisure travellers," the company wrote in a release.

Officials say the renovation will allow the hotel to meet "the needs of travellers" and provide the "highest level of luxury" in the Rocky Mountains.

(With files from CTV Edmonton and the Canadian Press)