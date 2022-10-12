Fairmount Properties reveals plans to transform former Grace Hospital site into $100M Global Village

The developer of the $100-million Global Village Windsor project announced affiliation agreements with educational institutions as part of the plan for the former Grace Hospital site.

Fairmount Properties provided details of the link with St. Clair College and the University of Windsor on Wednesday.

The company also provided updates on the plan for a healthcare offering, retail, including grocery operators and restaurants at the site.

The hospital, which was at the corner of University Avenue West and Crawford Avenue, closed in 2004 and was demolished in 2013, standing empty for nine years.

Fairmount previously announced some details of its goals for the location in December, 2020.

The company says the pandemic slowed progress; however, the developer used this time strategically to lock down user groups and finalize design concepts.

While Fairmount Properties will likely maintain a local architectural production partner, the company has engaged Callison RTKL to design the transformation initiative. Callison RTKL has designed other high-profile projects including Flats East Bank, waterfront development, and Pinecrest both developed by Fairmount Properties and both top North American award recipients.

“This is not a simple strip retail project or freestanding apartment building. The Global Village is a complex, multi-faceted mixed-use district which requires significantly more planning and effort on the front end,” said Randy Ruttenberg, founder and principal at Fairmount Properties.

Fairmount Properties has achieved 31 separate groundbreakings and nearly $2 billion of projects completed over the past 24 years.

“We look forward to bringing our placemaking experience to Windsor in what we hope will be many more projects in Windsor/Essex for Fairmount Properties,” said Ruttenberg.

The company says the Global Village continues to meet the initial goals the developer set forth in the original submission:

The goal of housing international students in a safe and affordable manner. To meet this goal, Fairmount Properties has reached affiliation agreements with both St. Clair College and the University of Windsor to co-market the housing for nearly 500 students in modern and cutting-edge residences with programming and amenities that aim to retain this great knowledge base following graduation.

To retain healthcare offerings within this submarket. To meet this goal, Fairmount Properties has a signed Letter of Intent with a major operator of healthcare practice groups who will lease 14,000 sq. ft. of space within the Global Village.

Providing retail and restaurant amenities for those living and working in the Global Village and the broader community. Fairmount Properties is in advance discussions with two grocery operators, one from Canada and one from Michigan, and will select one by year end. This will be a smaller format store between 9500-12,000 sq. ft. with a focus on produce, meats, seafood, everyday staples, and prepared meals. The developer has also had preliminary discussions with operators within its target categories of health and fitness, coffee, fast casual food offerings, sit down restaurants, and smaller boutiques.

Fairmount anticipates making final decisions in 6-12 months.