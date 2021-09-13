Fairy Creek injunction battle heading back to BC Supreme Court this week

The ongoing battle over blockades set up to prevent old-growth logging on Vancouver Island is heading back to BC Supreme Court this week.

Several days of hearings are scheduled in Nanaimo, B.C., as logging company Teal-Jones seeks to extend an injunction order against protesters in the Fairy Creek area.

The injunction granted is set to expire later this month -- four months after police enforcement began and more than a year after the blockades were first set up.

The RCMP say officers have made at least 989 arrests since May, including 110 people who've been arrested more than once.