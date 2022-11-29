Fake bomb threat in Fort McMurray leads to arrest, charges: RCMP
A day after police evacuated buildings and closed roads in downtown Fort McMurray, a local man is in jail for allegedly making a fake bomb threat, RCMP said.
Police say the man called the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo around 11 a.m. Monday to tell them that there was a bomb in the building.
As a result, the municipal Jubilee Building and connected Provincial Building were cleared out as officers made a perimeter around the complex.
"At approximately 4 p.m., a male called the RCMP reporting that he had called in a bomb threat. Wood Buffalo RCMP members located and arrested the male," a Tuesday news release from RCMP stated.
"At approximately 6 p.m., RCMP released the scene and the building has since reopened to the public. No suspicious items were found in the building by RCMP or municipal employees."
The 60-year-old man is now facing charges of:
- Uttering threats to damage property
- Public mischief
- Conveying false information with the intent to alarm
- Mischief to the operation of property
He is being held in jail ahead of his court appearance Wednesday in Fort McMurray.
-
Caufield's third-period goal helps Canadiens to 2-1 victory over FlamesCole Caufield broke a third-period tie and Sean Monahan had a pair of assists against his old team as the Montreal Canadiens beat the Calgary Flames 2-1 on Thursday.
-
Retired judge among new appointees to LU’s board of governorsLaurentian University has added four people to its board of governors, including an Indigenous health centre CEO and a former Conservative Party campaign director.
-
Kaprizov's three-point game leads Wild to 5-3 victory over OilersKirill Kaprizov had a goal and two assists to extend his career-best point streak to 10 games, and Joel Eriksson Ek added a goal and assist, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 5-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night.
-
'I believe I had checked well enough': Worker at B.C. group home where Cree teen found dead in closet testifiesA worker at the B.C. group home where Traevon Desjarlais was found dead in his closet days after he went missing told a coroner's inquest he checked the teen's room repeatedly – but there was no sign of him.
-
B.C. woman behind 'dystopian' commercial found 'death care' easier than health careA Metro Vancouver woman who garnered national attention earlier this year is doing so again, posthumously, in a "disturbing" viral video that has prompted fierce criticism of a Canadian department store.
-
Alberta reports 4 new influenza deaths, surpasses last seasons totalFour more Albertans have died from influenza, according to the latest data update from health officials bringing the total so far this season to 16. The 2021-22 flu season had a total of 14 deaths.
-
Preventing parcel thefts from porch pirates‘Tis the season for online shopping and porch pirates are on the lookout for packages left behind by delivery drivers. Provincial police have released some tips to help homeowners ahead of the holidays.
-
Stats show Greater Sudbury’s economy grew at the end of 2022Greater Sudbury has released results for the second and third quarters of 2022 that show economic growth in the area.
-
Two people hospitalized by air, others by land after Barrie crashPolice in Barrie are investigating a serious collision in the city's south end.