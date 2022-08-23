Fake 'Canad' money fools Lethbridge business; police investigating
The print quality on fake money used to make a purchase at a Lethbridge establishment was good, police say.
It was similar enough to legitimate currency that a staff member didn't spot the differences until after the male customer who handed it to them was long gone.
Now police in the southern Alberta city are trying to track that person down.
Officers were called to the unnamed business on Aug. 15 and were presented with five $20 bills twenties that were determined to be counterfeit.
While convincing, police said in a release Tuesday, the bills had several notable flaws.
Police say each bill shared the same serial number, lacked polymer material and holograms and had "Canada" misspelled as "Canad."
Each bill was also marked "Not legal tender" and "Film production only."
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Lethbridge police at 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 regarding file 22017718
