Fake City of Toronto posters claim some drivers are permitted to park in bike lanes

The City of Toronto is warning residents that posters disguised as city communications informing residents they are permitted to park in bike lanes are fraudulent.

On Monday, the Bloor-Annex Business Improvement Area (BIA) took to social media to raise awareness about the posters, which advertise fake rules for parking in bike lanes in Toronto.

“The BIA has spotted these fraudulent signs popping up along our stretch of Bloor Street,” the BIA said in their statement.

“They were not created by the City of Toronto and contain inaccurate and misleading information.”

A post shared by Bloor Annex BIA (@explorebloorannex)

The posters in question claim that food delivery services, postal services, parents, police, utility services and construction workers are permitted to park in bike lanes depending on the time of day.

For example, it claims food delivery services are permitted to park in bike lanes from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for up to 20 minutes, and that parents are permitted to do so from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. “for the purpose of dropping a child up to the age of 26 at school.”

It is not clear who created them or why.

When reached for comment, the city confirmed the posters are “indeed fraudulent.”

As per city by-laws, no one is permitted to operate any vehicle other than a bicycle in a bike lane, except for the purpose of:

Moving into or leaving a private lane or driveway adjacent to the bicycle lane.

Making a turn at a highway intersecting the bicycle lane.

Entering or exiting a curb lane used for parking.

Loading or unloading of a person with a disability, while actively engaged in doing so.

Operating a school bus while actively engaged in picking up or dropping off school children.

Operating a taxicab while actively engaged in loading or unloading of passengers.

For more information on bike lanes in Toronto, click here.