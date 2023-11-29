Waterloo man charged in alleged romance scam worth more than $2 million

Police in Waterloo, Ont. have arrested a 49-year-old man they say posed as a CSIS agent and pursued romantic relationships with dozens of women, ultimately defrauding them out of more than $2 million.

The scam stretched over 15 years, Waterloo regional police said in a news release on Wednesday.

After establishing a romantic relationship, “the victims were convinced to make fictitious investments and support the male’s lifestyle,” police said.

Police did not specify the exact number of victims or where they lived, but said dozens of woman were defrauded out of more than $2 million combined.

Investigators also believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 519-570-9777 ext. 8255.

On Thursday, Nov. 23, officers executed two search warrants, one in Waterloo and one in Halton, and arrested the 49-year-old Waterloo man.

He’s been charged with fraud over $5,000 and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

The man is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 8.